SAD workers, radicals clash in Talwandi Sabo

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cavalcade was attacked by members of radical Sikh outfits in Sangrur on Thursday, another protest by radicals against the visit of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal to Talwandi Sabo, turned into a clash on Friday.

At least eight persons were injured in the clash between SAD workers and Sikh radicals near a resort on the Talwandi Sabo-Rama road, about 10.30am. Badal was to arrive at resort at 11am to address a gathering in connection with the SAD rally in Patiala on Sunday. He finally arrived at noon and addressed the gathering. Three of those injured were SAD workers.

Allegations and counters

SAD workers claimed that before their public meeting, two dozen protesters with black flags gathered near the venue. They wanted to express their resentment on the issue of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and killing of two persons in police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters three years ago.

“These protesters started stopping vehicles that were bringing SAD workers coming to meeting. A scuffle ensured after a bus of SAD workers coming to the resort was stopped. Party workers already inside the venue of the meeting also came out and the issue escalated into a clash. Police also intervened,” said a SAD worker, adding that his colleagues Gurdeep Singh, Bhinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh were injured.

SAD (Amritsar) district president Parminder Singh Balianwali, Darshan Singh, Ajaib Singh and two others were injured, the police claimed. Balianwali claimed that they were protesting peacefully, but SAD workers provoked the clash by attacking them.

“These people had every right to protest, but they had no right to stop vehicles and people coming to the meeting,” said Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu, SAD leader and former Talwandi Sabo MLA.

DSP Talwandi Sabo Barinder Singh said, “A scuffle took place between two groups. No formal complaint has been lodged from anyone. We will act if we get a complaint.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 22:04 IST