Satyajit Singh Majithia re-elected as Khalsa College Governing Council chief

Satyajit Singh Majithia was re-elected as president of the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) for the third consecutive term on Saturday. The KCGC general house elected its new executive body unanimously for the next five years. Most of the old faces were retained in the 12-member body.

The council members retained Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina as honorary secretary, Rajmohinder Singh Majitha as chancellor and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal as rector. Former Majitha MLA Swinder Singh Kathunangal was elected as its vice president.

The new addition is Jatinder Singh Brar, who has been picked as additional honorary secretary. Gunbir Singh was re-elected as joint secretary (finance), Nirmal Singh joint secretary (buildings), Ajmer Singh joint secretary (legal), Jagdish Singh, joint secretary (religious), Sardul Singh Mannan, joint secretary (aided schools), Harminder Singh Freedom joint secretary (public schools), Kartar Singh Gill, joint secretary (agriculture & education) and Rajbir Singh as joint secretary (farms and dairy).

The meeting of the 100-member general house of the KCGC, which is running the historic Khalsa College and 17 other colleges and schools, was held following an `ardas’ at a gurdwara.

Majithia thanked the house for reposing their faith in him once again. He said his team of dedicated members had been working tirelessly for the progress and development of the educational institutions.