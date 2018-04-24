Soon, shell out Rs 65 toll to travel to Patiala from Chandigarh

Travelling to Patiala is set to become costlier as commuters will have to shell out Rs 65 at two toll booths on the four-laned Zirakpur-Patiala highway. The road connects Chandigarh to the Malwa belt in Punjab, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Fazilka districts, besides parts of Haryana.

The Punjab government through the public works department (PWD) has written to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that four-laning of this stretch of the Chandigarh-Patiala highway (NH-64) is “nearing completion”.

After completion of the project, expected by next month, the Punjab PWD will hand it over to the NHAI.

Thereafter, toll charges will become operational. There are two toll booths – one between Zirakpur and Rajpura, and another on the Rajpura-Patiala road, charging Rs 30 and Rs 35, respectively.

The 50-km project, with an overall expenditure of about Rs 600 crore, is being executed by the subsidiary of a Russian construction company. The stretch will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Patiala. Earlier, the project was hanging fire as there was delay in constructing a flyover at Banur.

Flyover to ease rush at Chhatbir junction

Meanwhile, NHAI is planning to construct a flyover at the Chhatbir junction for easy and safer commute on the Zirakpur-Rajpura stretch.

The Airport Road, coming from the Chandigarh International Airport, crosses the national highway at the Chhatbir junction, and goes on to connect with the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway.

Currently, traffic lights, and sometimes traffic police personnel, help manage traffic at the busy junction.

Explaining the need for the flyover, a senior NHAI official, requesting not to be named, said, “It’s a very busy traffic junction, which is prone to accidents. Risk to motorists is particularly acute during odd hours like in the early morning and late night when neither police personnel nor traffic lights are available.”

“Initial studies for a flyover have been done. A proposal still needs to be sent to the ministry of road transport and highways,” the official said, adding, “Since the completion of the Airport Road, traffic to and from Mohali that passes through the junction has increased manifold. According to a recent estimate, the highway has more than 40,000 PCU (passenger car unit – a unit to assess traffic-flow rate on a highway) per day.”