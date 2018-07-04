Third ‘drug overdose’ fatality in a week in Ludhiana as 27-year-old found dead

In the third such death in a week in Ludhiana district, a 27-year-old resident of Lohara was found dead due to suspected drug overdose in the wee hours of Wednesday, while his elder brother was admitted to a hospital as he too had allegedly consumed narcotic drugs.

A man was booked on charges of culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) on a complaint by the father of deceased Jasveer Singh and Jagsir Singh, 31, both of whom worked as construction labourers.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer of Daba area, said the father, Kartar Singh, stated that Jasveer had gone to the house of Pappi Singh of Shimlapuri on Tuesday night. Pappi called up Kartar to tell him that his son had fallen unconscious. “Around 1am, Jagsir went to bring Jasveer back home, but when both of them didn’t return, the father went there around 2am. He took his sons to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where Jasveer was declared dead,” the SHO said, adding that the body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, while the condition of Jagsir is stable.

“However, Jagsir has told us in his statement that he is not a drug addict. He became unconscious after consuming an expired medicine, he said,” the SHO further informed, adding that if Jagsir is found to be a drug addict, “he will be sent to a de-addiction centre”.

Meanwhile, in Tarn Taran district, body of a 28-year-old man, also suspected to have died of drug overdose, was found in his fields at Booh Havelian village, 35 km from the town, on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Amandeep Singh, whose relatives said he was a drug addict.

“On Wednesday morning, Amandeep had gone somewhere but didn’t return home. We looked for him in the village, but in vain. After some time, we got to know that his body was found in the fields with a syringe still in his vein,” said a relative who did not want to be identified.

Station house officer (SHO) of Harike police station, Prabhjit Singh reached the spot and started inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem to determine the case of death.

Amandeep is survived by his wife and a a five-year-old son.