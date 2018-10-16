Three teens killed delivery boy in Chandigarh after fight over sweets

A petty quarrel over sweets during the birthday celebrations of his younger brother cost 22-year-old Sandeep Yadav his life.

Three men in their late teens were arrested by the Chandigarh police on Monday for killing Yadav, who delivered products of e-commerce company Amazon. His blood-soaked body was found in a Sector 15 park on Saturday.

The accused, Suraj and Ram Kishan, both 18, and Akhilesh,19, live in a society for economically weaker sections in Dhanas village, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale claimed that the murder was the result of a quarrel that took place during the birthday celebrations of Sandeep’s younger brother Mandeep on October 4 in Dhanas. Pardeep, the younger brother of Suresh, was ignored by Mandeep while distributing sweets, which led to a quarrel between the two.

Confrontation near Sector 17 ISBT

On Saturday, Suraj confronted Yadav near the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector-17 over the same issue, but both fled after being pulled up by some policemen. However, Suraj again caught up with Yadav at the dividing road between sectors 24 and 15, with the other two and repeatedly stabbed him with the ice pick before fleeing, deputy superintendent of police (Central) Krishan Verma said.

Heavily drunk, the killers returned after a short while, stabbing Yadav again “until he died,” Verma added.

Yadav’s autopsy revealed he had been stabbed more than 40 times on the chest, back and neck, police said.

Tip-off from secret informant

Following a tip-off by a secret informant the killers were arrested while they were moving from Dhanas to the Kali Mata Temple jungle area early on Monday.

Suraj alias Addha, Akhilesh alias Diva and Ram Kishan alias Kalu are waiters in privately run eateries.

Investigators were told by Yadav’s younger sister Kaushalaya that he reached home from work between 6.30pm to 7pm on Friday and left to watch Ramlila, a stage production of the Ramayana leading up to Dussehra next week. When he did not return the family went looking for him and were later informed by the police about the recovery of his body.

Prima facie, the police had suspected that the injuries on the body had been caused by pellets from a gun.

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered at the Sector 11 police station against unidentified persons. The trio will be produced in court on Tuesday and the police will seek their remand to recover the weapons used in the crime.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 10:36 IST