To mobilise support, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura to hold show of strength on November 4

In yet another trouble for the dissidence-hit Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), veteran leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who has stepped down from all party posts, is gearing up to hold a show of strength at historic Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran district on November 4.

Brahmpura, once known as ‘Majhe Da Jarnail’ in the party, has fielded his son and former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura and his leaders close to him to mobilise the workers in his support and ensure a sizeable gathering in the congregation hall of Chohla Sahib Gurdwara. The move will throw a spanner in party president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s attempts to ameliorate the crisis in the party.

A series of meetings are going on in the Khadoor Sahib assembly segment, the home turf of Brahmpura. A meeting was held by his son at Tarn Taran on Saturday. Another meeting is being held at Khadoor Sahib town on Monday.

“This has been the state of affairs in the party for the last five years. Before pardoning the Sirsa dera chief, neither they sought advice from anyone nor did they call the core committee meeting. This has forced us to unite,” Brahmpura said.

“There is confusion among the party workers over my resignation. I want to clarify few things and share my feelings for the betterment of the party,” he added.

Brahmpura along with former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and ex-minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan had held a press conference on September 30 saying “all is not well in the Akali Dal” under the leadership of Sukhbir.

They had flagged the issue of the Akal Takht pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and mishandling of the Bargari sacrilege episode and killing of Sikh protesters in police firing in 2015 at Behbal Kalan, during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government.

They had also boycotted the SAD’s Patiala rally on October 7. Brahmpura resigned as SAD’s senior vice-president and core committee member on October 23.

Ravinder Brahmpura, however, said, “This is not a show of strength but assembly-level meeting with the workers. We have supports in other parts of Majha as well. If need arises, we will approach them for any future course of action. My father will share his feelings with the workers,” he said.

Sources said Sukhbir had tried to approach Brahmpura senior to pacify him but he is does not want to meet anyone except Parkash Singh Badal.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 09:00 IST