Toddler mauled by stray dogs: Chandigarh Police register case, but against unknown persons

Eight days after 18-month-old Aayush was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in a Sector 18 park, Chandigarh Police on Monday registered a case against “unknown persons” for death due to negligence.

Briefing the media, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) OP Mishra said, “We have registered a case and it is against unknown persons. Who is responsible for the death of the toddler is a matter of investigation.”

The police have registered a case under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after recording the statement of Aayush’s mother Mamta.

A domestic helper, she had left her son to play in the park and gone to work in the houses close by when he was attacked by dogs.

Aayush’s family has so far remained steadfast in their refusal to allow his autopsy, demanding registration of a case of the basis of a complaint submitted by them.

Mamta could not be reached over the phone.

NGO stuck by family

Supporting the family throughout their struggle to get an FIR registered was city-based NGO, Voice of Chandigarh (VOI), that specifically helps migrants take up their issues with the authorities concerned. Even today, the chairman of the association, Avinash Singh Sharma, and others met Mishra to discuss the matter.

“The battle is half won as the case has been registered by the police, but it’s against unknown persons,” Sharma said. He vowed to “fight till the end until the real culprits are nabbed by the police.”

The parents of the toddler, who live in a colony in Maloya, had earlier said they would not accept any compensation for the child’s death if the police failed to register a case against municipal officials tasked with checking the stray dog menace in the city.

They had also alleged that the police were forcing them to get the autopsy conducted.

The toddler’s body is at present kept in the mortuary of the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.