Train tragedy: Two families still in dark about their kin

It has been two days since the train tragedy struck the Dussehra revellers, two families are still in the dark about the whereabouts of their members.

Though the Railway Protection Force (RPF) claim they have identified all the bodies but a migrant labourer is still claiming that his brother was among the Dussehra crowd but he has not found the body yet.

Ajay Singh (25), who hails from Bihar, said, “On Friday, my brother Ranjit (23) came here to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. On Saturday afternoon, I got a picture of my brother’s severed head lying on the rail track. I went to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and the civil hospital, but the authorities there sent me to the GRP station. But they did not help me find my brother’s body,” he said showing the picture of his brother’s severed head on his mobile phone.

Preetam (42) of Madhya Pradesh, who was at the GRP station to identify his brother Seeta Ram’s body, said, “The GRP has shown me a torso and I have identified it by his underwear as there is no other cloth on the body. But the police are yet probing whether the body is of my brother and have assured to hand it over to on Monday.”

RPF inspector Davinder Kalyan said, “We are investigating the call details and mobile location of Ranjit to find whether he was at the spot when the accident occurred.”

10-month-old found near accident site

A 10-month-old boy was found near the accident site. The people who were standing nearby picked the baby with his forehead injured . Nobody turned up to claim him. Some eyewitnesses said his father may have thrown him away from the track when the train approached.

He was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra said they are contacting the non-government organisations for adoption of the baby in case no one turns up to claim him. At present, the baby is with the family who found him and resides near the accident site.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 10:53 IST