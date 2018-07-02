Two more arrested in Kalka youth’s murder; three accused get five-day police remand

A day after the two main conspirators and another accused in the June 28 murder of a Kalka youth were arrested, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Panchkula Police nabbed two more accused on Sunday night.

Vikram alias Vicky Kaimi, 25, was killed while three of his friends sustained injuries after a group of over 20 assailants had opened fire on them at Paploha Majra village on June 28.

The main accused, Bhupinder Babbu and Shyam Lal Tagra, were nabbed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. Third accused Ganesh Kumar, a Pinjore resident, was arrested locally.

A senior police official said following raids at possible hideouts of the accused, two other accused were arrested on Sunday.

“Makhan and Sham Lal’s nephew Yashpal were arrested by a team of the crime branch. They are among those booked for Vikram’s murder, and were absconding since June 28. They will be produced in court on Monday,” a cop said.

Babbu, Tagra and Ganesh were produced in a local court on Sunday and remanded to five-day police custody.

Police said during interrogation Babbu, Haryana president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Tagra, a Kalka BJP leader, revealed that they had left for Goa after conspiring the murderous attack with other gang members.

“Babbu had left his mobile phone home and took another number to Goa. Tagra meanwhile remained in contact with other gang members through WhatsApp calls,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP crime) Adarshdeep Singh.

Inspector Aman Kumar, in-charge, CIA Sector 26, said, “We sought the trio’s remand to recover weapons used in crime and arrest the other accused. Four teams are raiding several possible hideouts in nearby regions of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. We have got some leads and the weapons will be recovered by Monday.”

Victim shot dead on his birthday

It was Vikram’s birthday on June 28 and he was planning a treat with his friends — Dalip, Mahinder and Lakhwinder alias Happy — in his white Mahindra Scorpio car in Paploha Majra village when over 20 people came in four to five cars and started firing on the SUV and fled the scene. Several bullets hit Vikram, and one that went through the back of his head killed him.

The murder is said to be fallout of old rivalry involving two groups active in Kalka — BSB Sports Club, led by Bhupinder Babbu, and the Pinky Majrewala group, led by Yograj Pinky. Victim Vikram was Yograj’s friend.

Police had registered a case against 16 persons after the murder on Yograj’s complaint. Three different weapons — a 12 bore double barrel gun, .32-bore revolver and a 28 bore shotgun — were used by the assailants as per police’s initial probe.

The attackers had information about Yograj sitting in Vikram’s SUV. However, he had left minutes before the attack.

After the police arrested the main accused on Saturday, Vikram’s family cremated him on Sunday.