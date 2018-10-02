Will sort out all issues with Dhindsa: Parkash Singh Badal

Former chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday said he will sort out all issues with Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who resigned from all party posts a few days back.

Addressing a gathering in Nabha to mobilise workers for the party’s October 7 rally in chief minister Amarinder Singh’s constituency Patiala, Badal said “Dhindsa saab is like a brother to me. I will personally meet him to resolve all issues.”

He, however, did not clarify if Dhindsa will attend the October 7 rally.

Badal, who also addressed gatherings at Ghanaur and Sanaur, termed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh a dictator, accusing him of imposing undeclared emergency in the state.

He slammed the ruling Congress for using “unfair and violent means” during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in the state.

“The Congress is eyeing the 2019 elections and for this it is sacrificing Punjab’s interests like it did in 1984. It is flaring up tension in the state. Even national agencies have warned Amarinder Singh that he is playing with fire by resorting to politics he is doing and pushing Punjab towards chaos,” the SAD patron said.

Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, MLA Harinderpal Singh Tohra also addressed the gathering urging the party workers to come in large numbers to attend the October 7 rally.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 23:01 IST