Woman suffers miscarriage after being thrashed, cop among two booked in Amritsar

A pregnant woman suffered miscarriage ‘after being thrashed’ by two persons, including a cop, at Faizpur area in Amritsar ,on Sunday.

Police have booked the duo. The victim was identified as Kawalpreet, 26, of Faizpur area in Amritsar while the accused have been identified as , Gagandeep, of Faizpur and his ‘paramour’ Geeta of Sanjay Gandhi Colony.

The incident came to light after a video in which a woman is seen kicking the victim was shared on the social media platforms on Monday.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said, “I am friends with Gagandeep’s wife Ranjna. Gangandeep is a constable with the Punjab Police and is posted in Pathankot. I told Ranjna about his affair with Geeta, following which she started keeping a tab on her husband.”

“A few days ago, Ranjna caught Gagandeep and his paramour red-handed, after which she confronted the duo. Since then, Gagandeep and Geeta have been keeping a grudge against me,” she told police.

She said, “On Sunday, Geeta accompanied by Gagandeep and few unidentified women, trespassed my house and started thrashing me.”

On getting information about the incident, Kawalpreet’s husband Jagdeep Singh rushed his wife to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH). He said, “The doctors told me about the miscarriage and she was operated for abortion on Monday.”

However, Ranjna alleged, “My husband only accompanied Geeta and her two sisters — Simran and Kajal to Kawalpreet’s house. It was Gagandeep who recorded the video while they were thrashing my friend.”

Accusing the police of inaction, Ranjna said, “ They are planning to leave the country but police instead of arresting them, are pressurising my friend, besides offering bribe to her.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 2) Lakhbir Singh said, “We are yet to conduct the victim’s medical examination. After we get her medical report, more sections will be added accordingly. Station house officer (SHO), Majitha road police station, Prem Pal, has been asked to immediately issue a lookout circular for the accused. A team will also be sent to nab the accused.”

ASI Satpal Singh, said, “We have registered a case under Sections 452 , 380 , 427 , 323 , 149 of Indian Penal C odeagainst Gagandeep and Geeta.”

