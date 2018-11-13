BJP rebels enter election fray in Rajasthan, party in damage control mode

With the BJP axing tickets of 85 sitting MLAs in the first list for the assembly elections, several rebels entered the poll fray on Monday and could play spoilsport for the BJP’s poll plans. Cabinet minister Surendra Goyal and MLA Habib ur Rehman resigned from the party.

There were protests at the BJP headquarters here by supporters of Bhagirath Choudhary angry with his ticket being cut from Kishangarh. Supporters of minister Rajkumar Rinwa also protested at the BJP office fearing that his ticket could be cut from Ratangarh from where the party has not yet declared its candidate.

Former Congress leader Abhinesh Maharishi joined the BJP in Delhi on Monday. Maharishi is an influential leader from Churu. He contested on a Congress ticket in 2008 assembly elections and lost. He contested and on a BSP ticket in the 2014 general elections polls and lost. Maharishi could be fielded from Ratangarh or from Sardarshahar seats.

Welcoming him into the party, Raje said he was a hard working leader and would strengthen the party.

On joining the party, he said he had been influenced by the leadership and development oriented policies of prime minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

PHED minister Surendra Goyal whose ticket was cut from Jaitaran came out in open revolt against the party. He said he would contest as an independent and would file his nomination on November 17. Several of his supporters also resigned from the party.

The BJP cut the ticket of sitting MLA Habib ur Rehman from Nagaur. Upset with this, Rehman was in the mood to return to his parent party, Congress. Rehman went to Delhi and was sending feelers to the Congress party. Rehman had had joined the BJP in 2009 after being denied a ticket by the Congress.

The BJP was putting in place its damage control strategy. Senior leaders such as were asked to get in touch with MLAs and ministers who were being dropped, Though the first list did not have too many surprises, the second list could see more sitting MLAs being dropped and the party, already facing strong anti-incumbency, is trying to avert further damage.

Party national vice president Om Mathur said the party leaders would talk to them and try to convince them.

Banwari Singhal whose ticket was cut from Alwar City was unhappy with being dropped. Though he did not openly come out in revolt, he told supporters that he would support the Congress candidate.

BJP state secretary Saroj Prajapat and BJP OBC Morcha Nagaur district president Rajaram Prajapat resigned from the party claiming that the Prajapat community had been overlooked in the list.

In Udaiur supporters of Nanalal Ahari protested at the party office over his ticket being cut while in Sagwada supporters of Anita Katara who was dropped also held a protest. Katara said she would decide her future course after meeting workers on November 14.

