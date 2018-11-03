BSP supremo Mayawati to address 8 poll rallies ahead of Rajasthan elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will be on a whirlwind tour later this month, addressing eight election rallies in four days in Rajasthan, which goes to poll on December 7.

“Behen (sister) Mayawati will address two election rallies each day on November 25 and 26, and again on December 1 and 2,” the party’s treasurer and state in-charge Devilal Mahalana said.

“Mayawati had been to Rajasthan during previous elections, but she had only addressed workers’ meetings,” Mahalana said, indicating it would be the first time the BSP chief would address a public gathering in the state.

He said the places of rallies were yet to be decided, but added that Mayawati will address the public where “the BSP is strong, especially in eastern part of Rajasthan”.

Last month, Mayawati had announced in Delhi that her party will contest the elections in Rajasthan alone.

Going by the results of past elections, the BSP move may impact poll prospects of the ruling BJP and the Congress in at least 60 seats in the state. The BSP had got 7.6% votes in the 2008 elections, winning six seats. In the 2013 polls, the party’s vote share dropped to 3.37% and the number of seats came down to three.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 23:15 IST