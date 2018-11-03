Congress says Rajasthan CM, BJP nervous after Raje’s 2nd visit to her constituency in a week

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje arrived in her home constituency, Jhalarapatan, on Friday – her second visit in a week -- prompting the Congress to allege that she and the BJP were nervous, which the ruling party refuted.

Raje had arrived in the Jhalarapatan assembly seat in Jhalawar district for a two-day visit on October 28 amid speculations that she might change her constituency. Raje scotched the speculations by announcing that she would contest the December 7 assembly polls from Jhalarapatan.

Raje will remain in Jhalarapatan till November 4 to meet party workers and beneficiaries of the government schemes under the ‘Mahajansampark’ programme of the BJP.

“Parties and their leaders are busy in candidate selection, manifesto preparation and poll campaign in the state, but Raje is rushing to her home constituency again and again. This reflects the nervousness of Raje and her party,” alleged Pankaj Mehta, state Congress general secretary and Jhalawar Congress in-charge. “It will be a tough fight for Vasundhara Raje in Jhalarapatan in assembly polls. This has forced her to camp in her constituency for so many days consecutively.”

The BJP refuted the allegations. BJP MLA from Khanpur (Jhalawar) Narendra Nagar said, “The BJP has started its ‘Mahajansampark’ programme in which leaders are visiting polling booths. So CM Raje has arrived in Jhalarapatan to go to booths and meet government scheme beneficiaries.”

BJP MLA from Dug (Jhalawar) RC Suneriwal said, “Jhalarapatan is Raje’s home constituency and family with which she has an association of three decades, so there is nothing wrong in visiting the constituency.”

Raje is visiting Jhalarapatan to monitor development works and the BJP’s poll preparations for Jhalawar, Suneriwal said, refuting the nervousness charge by the Congress.

During her visit the Raipur area, Raje said, “Jhalarapatan has remained close to her heart and is a family to her from where she has been getting affection from a long time now.”

She told reporters that the BJP has started its ‘Mahajansampark’ programme, in which party leaders would visit polling booths and meet beneficiaries of government schemes.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 15:17 IST