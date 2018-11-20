Political chaos in Bikaner as Congress ping-ponged on tikcets for 2 assembly seats

Leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly and Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi seeking ticket for Kanhaiyalal Jhawar, who had defeated him in 2008 and came second in his constituency Nokah in 2013 polls, led to protests and chaos in Bikaner.

Supporters of Bikaner district president Yashpal Gehlot burnt tyres and created a ruckus after he was denied ticket to accommodate Jhawar and former state Congress chief BD Kalla.

Dudi threatened not to contest after Jhawar was denied ticket. The Congress then retained Kalla and nominated Jhawar from Yashpal Gehlot’s seat (Bikaner-East), sparking mid-night protests.

Both the Congress and the BJP have been hit by rebellion in Rajasthan with many aspirants denied tickets. But Dudi’s rebellion was unprecedented as he vouched for a person who had defeated him in the 2008 election and was second in 2013.

Jhawar had recently joined the Congress. “Reports suggest that if Jhawar had contested against Dudi on being denied ticket, he could have damaged his (Dudi’s) prospects,” said political analyst Narayan Bareth.

“What happened in Bikaner is not a sign of mature leadership. A leader is one who takes the responsibility for loss or damage and gives credit to supporters. The incident shows lack of foresightedness of state and central leadership.”

The Congress, in its first list released on November 15, had denied ticket to Kalla and accommodated Jhawar in Bikaner-East and Gehlot in Bikaner-West. Following protests by Kalla’s supporters, the party reviewed the decision and dropped Jhawar in third list and fielded Kalla from Bikaner-West. But protests by Dudi, who said ‘he will not contest if Jhawar is not given ticket,’ made the party review the decision again. In final list released on November 18, Gehlot was dropped and Jhawar was fielded from Bikaner-East.

In this political ping-pong, Gehlot lost his ticket, leading to his supporters burning tyres in protest on Sunday night.

Congress spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav said, “There was some misunderstanding, which has been now resolved.”

Commenting on it, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the internal disputes of the Congress have come on to roads. “State Congress president Sachin Pilto first tried to weaken ex-CM Ashok Gehlot and now Dudi; this has brought their differences into the open. People have understood that congress has failed to resolve their differences,” Pareek said. “Their dream of coming to power will remain a dream, and the BJP will retain its government in Rajasthan.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:47 IST