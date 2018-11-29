Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Congress’ Barmer candidate alleges attack on his vehicle

Congress candidate from Barmer assembly seat in Rajasthan, Mewaram Jain, was allegedly attacked by some miscreants on Wednesday. The incident took place about 20 km from Barmer district headquarters at Magne Ki Dhani village when Jain was travelling with his supporters for his poll campaign.

Polling for 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will take place on December 7 and counting will happen on December 11.

“The attack is a planned conspiracy by the BJP candidate, Colonel Sonaram Choudhary,” Jain alleged. He said that he had apprehensions about it and had informed the police, but they did not take him seriously. However, police have ruled out Jain’s allegation.

Barmer superintendent of police Rahul Bareth said that following complaint by the Congress candidate, they have provided security to him. Bareth said that they did not get any complaint from Jain in the matter. He said the police will investigate the matter after getting complaint from Jain.

Read: Congress releases party manifesto; focus on agrarian crisis, job creation

Jain alleged that directed by the BJP candidate, some miscreants, who came into two vehicles, attacked his convoy and hit his vehicle. He claimed that his driver somehow managed to save his life. Jain told reporters that he will lodge a complaint in the matter and also take the matter to the election commission.

Colonel Choudhary could not be contacted despite repeated attempt for his comments.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:04 IST