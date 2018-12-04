Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: ‘Gandhi tag’ must to become PM in Congress, says Amit Shah

In an attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over dynasty politics, National President of BJP, Amit Shah on Monday said that one has to take birth in the Gandhi family to become the Congress President and Prime Minister in the party.

Shah was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Bundi in support of the BJP candidates from the district. Assembly election in the state will be held on December 7.

He said that Congress operates like a private firm which has no policy or direction while the BJP-led government in the state and Centre are people’s government.

“While a poster-sticking party worker of BJP can become BJP President or a tea seller can become prime minister, one has to take birth in Gandhi family to become President of Congress or Prime Minister,” said Shah.

After Nehru, Indira and Rajiv, now Rahul Gandhi is in race for the post of prime minister, alleged Amit Shah.

“Rahul is mum on the leadership in Rajasthan which exposes his lack of trust on the regional leaders of the party,” he said.

He also attacked the Congress leaders of feeling ashamed in chanting Bharat Mata ki jai.

Read| Vote share in 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election

On the fugitive corporates, Shah said the Congress government did not take any action on corruption, but when BJP came to power at Centre and started sending corrupt corporates behind bars, corporates like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi absconded from the country in fear of BJP government.

Enumerating the achievements of the BJP government at Centre, Shah said that the government opened bank accounts of 60 crore people who had no bank account earlier. “Modi government gave free LPG connections to 18 crore families, connected two crore people with Jan Dhan scheme, gave loan to 12 crores and constructed toilets in five crore houses,” he said.

Shah sought votes for 2018 assembly polls in Rajasthan and also for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

National spokesperson of the Congress, Rajeev Tyagi said that Amit Shah is not aware of the history of the Congress party which has had prime ministers like Manmohan Singh, PV Narsimha Rao, Lal Bahudar Shastri and several national presidents, who do not belong to the Gandhi family.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:39 IST