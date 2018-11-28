Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: I worked for everyone and every area, says BJP’s Ashok Parnami

With a little over a week left for the assembly election in Rajasthan, campaigning has gained momentum in the state. One of the keenly-watched contests is in Adarsh Nagar, one of the constituencies in Jaipur where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sitting legislator Ashok Parnami is pitted against the Congress’ Rafeeq Khan. The state goes to poll on December 7. In an interview with HT, Parnami talked about his work and main rival, Khan.

What are your biggest achievements?

In my constituency, areas such as Adarsh Colony and Janata Colony are developed. But areas like Jawahar Nagar Kacchi Basti and Vanvihar Kacchi Basti are undeveloped. But I have connected every house in these (underdeveloped) areas with roads, water and other basic facilities. For the past 40 years, people of Jawahar Nagar Kacchi Basti had been living in fear that their houses will be demolished as they are built on forest land. But I requested the government that there are no more forests, after which the cabinet passed the decision of developing the Kacchi Basti, giving people a sigh of relief.

Many Congress leaders accuse you of spreading communal hatred and say that you win elections based on this?

First of all, I would like to ask Mr Rafeeq Khan why is he contesting elections from Adarsh Nagar. The reason is that there are 91,000 Muslim voters in this constituency and he believes he will get all these votes. I am a resident of Adarsh Nagar and that is why I am fighting elections from here. It is not me but Rafeeq Khan and the Congress party are spreading communal hatred.

It is a battle between two richest candidates. How do you see it?

I am not rich. I have been into business from a very small age and I have earned money through it. The details of my assets are not hidden from anyone. But I neither use money power nor muscle power in the elections. I am a common man who lives to serve the people. I don’t divide development on the basis of caste, creed, minority and majority. When I was the mayor of the city, I worked for everyone and every area.

In Adarsh Nagar, 31 candidates are in fray out of which 14 are Muslim. How will you face this battle?

This is the beauty of democracy and everyone has the right to contest elections. The number of candidates contesting in Adarsh Nagar reflects that awareness has increased and the people are enjoying their fundamental rights.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 14:13 IST