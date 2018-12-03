Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: My ideology is to serve people, says BJP’s Ladpura candidate

In the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan, wives of two political leaders are pitted against each other in the Ladpura assembly constituency of Kota . BJP candidate Kalpana Devi is the wife of former Kota MP Ijyaraj Singh who is also the scion of the erstwhile Kota royal family. Congress candidate Gulnaz Guddu is the wife of Naimuddin Guddu. Speaking to HT, Kalpana Devi said that her ideology is to serve people.

Why did you join the BJP with your husband who was earlier with the Congress?

My husband Ijyaraj Singh was in the Congress but I was not in any party. So I decided to join the BJP with my husband when chief minister Vasundhara Raje entrusted the responsibility on me for contesting from Ladpura constituency. It was the insistence of the chief minister that prompted me to contest polls.

How will you seek votes for a party whom you criticised just a few days before joining the BJP?

I did not criticise anyone but only sought votes and support of people for my politician-husband in the past. The BJP is the first party whose membership I have taken, so I believe in the politics and ideology of the BJP.

How will you seek votes of Muslims for the BJP?

Every voter of my constituency is adorable to me, irrespective of their caste or religious affiliations. I will seek and get support of every voter of Ladpura constituency.

Why did you and your husband join the BJP when pre-poll opinion polls are predicting a debacle for the party in Rajasthan?

It is not about winning or losing the polls; I am in politics to carry on good work and serve people. Joining the BJP is the medium to serve people in the best way possible.

A political party believes in an ideology. Does ideology matter to you?

My ideology is nothing but to serve people and work for their uplift, carry out development works and resolve problems of people.

There are questions about your availability to the public given your royal family background?

I will remain available to the people of my constituency round the clock and will not step back in serving people.

