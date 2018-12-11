Rajasthan assembly election results 2018: BJP trails in all seven state divisions

Assembly election trends at 12pm on Tuesday in Rajasthan showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing an erosion from its 2013 showing in all seven administrative divisions but performing far better than predicted in any exit poll.

The incumbent BJP was leading in two of the seven divisions while the challenger Congress was ahead in four. Both parties were tied in one division.

Catch all the updates from Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE

Rajasthan is divided into seven administrative divisions with a total of 200 assembly seats. The Congress is attempting to wrest back power from the BJP in a state that has not voted an incumbent party back into power since 1998. In the last election in 2013, the BJP had won 163 seats and the Congress 21.

In the largest division, Jaipur with 50 seats, the BJP is seen leading on 16 seats, the Congress is ahead on 26 and others are leading on seven seats. In 2013,the BJP had won 36 seats while Congress was relegated to just five and others had won nine seats.

In Ajmer division with 29 seats, the Congress is ahead on 15 seats and the BJP on 11. Others are ahead on three seats. In 2013, the BJP had won 27 while the Congress had one with one seat going to an independent.

In Kota division that is considered a BJP bastion, the saffron party appears to be headed for major losses. The Congress is ahead on 11 seats and the BJP has six. Last time, the BJP had swept the division, winning 16 of the 17 seats.

The BJP’s best news came from the Udaipur division that accounts for 28 seats. The party is ahead on 14 seats and the Congress on 11. Other parties and independents are leading in three seats. In 2013, the BJP had won 25 while Congress got two and one seat went to an independent.

In Jodhpur division that has 33 seats, the two major parties are locked in a neck-and-neck fight. The BJP and Congress are tied at 15 seats each while others are ahead on three. The BJP had swept the region in 2013, winning 30 seats and Congress had won just three.

The Congress has opened up a large lead in Bharatpur division with 19 seats. The opposition party is ahead on 11 seats while BJP and others are leading on four seats each. In 2013, the BJP won 12 seats, the Congress got six and one went to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Bikaner division is also witnessing a close contest with the BJP ahead on 11 seats and the Congress leading on 10. Other parties are ahead on three seats. In 2013, the BJP won 17 seats, while the Congress got three and others got four seats.

Catch all the live updates from Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:49 IST