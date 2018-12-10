Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Repoll at one booth in Jaipur’s Karanpur today

Polling will be held again at a booth, number 163, in Karanpur assembly constituency on Monday, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had nullified the votes cast on Friday due to malfunctioning of the electronic voter machines (EVMs).

The voting will take place from 8am to 5pm, officials said.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Anand Kumar had on Saturday night announced that the ECI had nullified the voting at the booth at government primary school in 18 BB in Karanpur constituency, and ordered for repoll.

Voting was held in 199 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan on Friday. Due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate, Laxman Singh, on November 29, the election department adjourned the polling at Ramgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district. The new date is yet to be announced.

In 2013 elections, repolling was held at eight centres in six assembly constituencies.

