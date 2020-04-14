Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Jharkhand hints at parole for Lalu Prasad

ranchi

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:22 IST

The Jharkhand government on Monday sought the advocate general’s views on the possibility of granting parole to incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad who is undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Lalu, who is serving imprisonment for his role in the fodder scam, is under treatment in the private ward of RIMS here. The hospital is also the dedicated state Covid hospital where seven positive cases are now under treatment.

The issue was discussed in the cabinet on Monday. “The chief minister has taken a serious view of the issue. He called the advocate general in the cabinet meeting and has sought legal opinion over the issue. He will soon give his advice,” agriculture minister Badal Patralekh said after the cabinet meeting.

Backing a parole for the former Bihar CM, the minister said he stands the risk of being infected as he is in old and is in proximity to the building where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

Last week, the Jharkhand government had said the decision to release Lalu Prasad and other prisoners on parole would be decided by the respective courts.

The 72-year-old former chief minister of undivided Bihar has been serving a jail term after his conviction in the fodder scam in December 2017.