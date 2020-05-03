Chhattisgarh records 14 new Covid-19 cases, take state’s tally to 57

ranchi

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:43 IST

Fourteen migrant labourers, including two women, in Chhattisgarh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 57.

“Eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Durg district, while 6 others are from Kabirdham district. We have sent them to AIIMS Raipur,” officials from state health minister’s office said.

All 14 labourers, who are now in their home state Chhattisgarh, have returned from different parts of the country.

“The samples of all 14 taken at All India Institute of Medical Science Raipur came out positive this evening. All are now admitted in AIIMS,” a Public Relations Officer of AIIMS, SS Sharma.

As of Sunday, total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 57, of which 36 were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

“We have total 21 active cases, including a health worker in Raipur,” said Sharma.

At present seven patients - including three migrant labourers, a nursing officer of the AIIMS and a police constable are undergoing treatment at AIIMS,” Sharma said.