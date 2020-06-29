e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs18 crore MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand

ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs18 crore MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand

The ED booked the former Jharkhand junior engineer under money laundering charges after studying 16 FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Jharkhand vigilance bureau against him a few years back for allegedly abusing his official position and indulging in embezzlement of Rs 18 crore government funds.

ranchi Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India
The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case (HT File photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.  The official, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the central probe agency from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on June 17 and a special court in Ranchi on Monday granted the agency 10-day custody of Sinha.

The ED booked Sinha under money laundering charges after studying 16 FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Jharkhand vigilance bureau against him a few years back for allegedly “abusing his official position and indulging in embezzlement of Rs 18 crore government funds by way of forgery and misappropriation of funds”.

The money was earmarked for execution of government projects under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, the agency said.

The ED also filed a charge sheet against Sinha in December, 2018 and the special court in Ranchi subsequently issued summons to him for appearance before it which he did not honour, the agency alleged.

The court then issued a non-bailable warrant against Sinha on the basis of which he was arrested, the ED said in a statement.

“Despite cancellation of bails granted to Sinha in three cases of Jharkhand anti-corruption bureau, the accused failed to appear before the court,” it said.

“All his petitions of anticipatory as well as regular bails were rejected by the PMLA special court as well as the Jharkhand High Court,” the ED said.

The agency will now begin interrogation of Sinha and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Assets worth Rs 4.28 crore of Sinha have been attached by the ED as part of two separate orders issued in 2018 and last year, it said.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In