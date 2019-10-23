In Jharkhand, five MLAs from JMM, Congress likely to join BJP on Wednesday

ranchi

Oct 23, 2019

Five legislators belonging to Congress and other opposition parties in Jharkhand are likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, ahead of the assembly elections in the state expected to be held in December.

According to highly placed sources in the BJP, among prominent faces who can join the saffron fold are Congress MLAs Sukhdeo Bhagat and Manoj Yadav and JMM legislators Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, Kunal Sarangi and Chamra Linda. Besides, independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi is also likely to embrace the BJP.

The state BJP is preparing extensively to organise a “Milan Samaroh” (meeting function) at Ranchi’s Harmu Ground where the MLAs will be officially inducted into the party in presence of senior leaders.

“It will be a gala event as more than five sitting MLAs of different parties in Jharkhand are going to join the BJP fold,” said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Confirming the development, JMM’s Mandu legislator Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, whose father Late Teklal Mahto was a senior party leader, said, “I am leaving the JMM because of the poor leadership of Shibu Soren, who has reduced the party to a group of few people. Party’s senior leaders have been set aside in all major decisions. Hemant Soren and some people belonging to his kitchen cabinet are taking each and every decision within the party.”

Asked about who else was likely to join BJP along with him, Patel said, “People from Barhi (indirectly referring to Congress Barhi MLA Manoj Kumar Yadav) to Bahragora (referring JMM’s Bahragora legislator Kunal Sarangi) are joining with me.”

JMM MLA from Baheragora and party chief whip in Jharkhand Assembly Kunal Sarangi had on Tuesday evening announced his plan to join BJP in Ranchi on Wednesday. He said he took the decision respecting people’s sentiment and overwhelming support to PM Narendra Modi’s missions and works during past 5-6 years.

“I was impressed with CM Raghubar Das’ works, schemes and projects too. I feel we should respect people’s sentiments and work for greater goals which is possible only under the PM under present circumstances. I also thank JMM working president Hemant Soren and party Supremo Sibu Soren for giving me an opportunity to serve people by bringing me in JMM and electoral politics. I think I have been able to perform the role of a constructive opposition till date, which is essential part of democracy,” Kunal told media Monday evening in Baheragora.

His father Dr Dinesh Sarangi too has been a senior BJP leader and was also Cabinet Minister in first government led by first CM of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi.

JMM’s Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda, however, didn’t respond to the phone calls made to them for a response. The two Congress MLAs also didn’t pick up the phone.

The joining of these leaders are considered to be a major boost for the BJP, which has targeted to secure win in 65 plus seats out of 81 assembly seats in the state.

Oct 23, 2019