Four Jharkhand students allegedly beaten by teacher walk 10km to file police complaint

Four minor students of a residential school in Jharkhand walked 10 km on Saturday night to file a complaint after they were allegedly beaten by a teacher, police said on Sunday.

The four, studying in Class 4, 5 and 8, are students of St John Residential School at Kebetkera (Tepasai) under Goilkera police station and they filed their complaint at Sonua police station under West Singhbhum district .

“Four children came to Sonua PS walking about 10 km from St John Residential School at around 8 pm last night after they were allegedly brutally beaten by school brother Elius Ekka. We have forwarded the case to Goilkera as the place of occurrence comes under its jurisdiction. Goilkera OC, BK Singh has summoned the guardians of all the children and process for lodging FIR was on,” said Kuldeep Kumar, officer-in-charge, Sonua police station.

He said the kids came to Sonua because it’s closer to their residential school. “Last month the same teacher had beaten up a Class 9 boy. At that time we had released him with stern warning of not to repeat such an act again,” added Kumar.

The children told the police they were standing in queue near the school phone to call their parents when a football landed near them. “As we were about to return the ball, school brother Elius Ekka came and started beating us brutally. We then ran to police,” said police quoting the students .

Sonua OC had also sent the children for medical test which found injury marks on their bodies. “The students said they were beaten up in a room and also threatened not to tell anything to their parents,” said Kumar.

