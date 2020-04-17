e-paper
Home / Ranchi / ‘Give our pocket money to PM uncle’: 2 minor kids donate 2k to PM-CARES

‘Give our pocket money to PM uncle’: 2 minor kids donate 2k to PM-CARES

Five- year-old Shreyanshi and 8-year-old Priyanshi donated their pocket money in fight against Covid-19.

ranchi Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
People making graffiti on the roads to raise awareness about precautions against coronavirus in Ranchi.
People making graffiti on the roads to raise awareness about precautions against coronavirus in Ranchi.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan was busy in his office when he noticed that two little girls were seeking permission to enter his chamber.

After being allowed, they came in and one of them haltingly said, “Sir, hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye (Please send our pocket money to the PM uncle).” Accompanied by their father Shankar Mishra, five- year-old Shreyanshi and 8-year-old Priyanshi visited the DC on Friday and donated Rs 2,440 - the pocket money they have saved together - to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am proud of these two children. This is a good initiative and an imitable work,” the DC said, adding that he has sent the money to the PM-CARES fund.

Talking about his daughters, Mishra said, “The girls had some money... whatever they have got from us and my parents. When they saw the prime minister’s appeal on TV to donate money during this crisis, they brought out their savings and evinced the desire to give it to the PM uncle.”

Trainee IAS officer Manish Kumar, who was present when the girls handed over the money to the DC, said, “It is a proud moment for all of us and their initiative is inspirational.”

top news
