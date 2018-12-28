In Niti Aayog’s 5 worst performing districts, 3 are from Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s three districts, Pakur, Chatra and Giridih, figured in bottom five of “least improved districts” in the second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), released by the Niti Aayog on Thursday.

Five worst performing districts in health and nutrition and three of five districts in basic infrastructure sectors are also from Jharkhand, according to the ranking.

The ranking details the incremental progress achieved by the districts during June to October this year across six key development sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ADP in January this year to transform the districts that have shown relatively less progress in key development sectors. Jharkhand’s 19 districts are in the Centre’s aspirational district programme in which a total of 111 “aspirational” districts were ranked.

However, there is some good news too as Jharkhand’s Ramgarh and Gumla districts achieved second and third positions in skill development and education indicators in the country. Ranchi figured in top 10 district list of ‘fast movers.’ Ranchi, which had ranked 106 in June’s ranking, jumped to 10 in current ranking of Niti Aayog for increasing pace of the improvements.

Pakur district was put at bottom (111 rank), while Chatra and Giridih at 109 and 108 positions respectively. Other two districts in bottom five list are Hailakandi of Assam and Kiphire of Nagaland.

Pakur deputy commissioner (DC) Kuldeep Chaudhary said, “I joined as DC in Pakur just a month before. The ranking is based on the data between June and October. So, I cannot comment on this. One thing I can say for sure that Pakur’s performance would improve in the next ranking.”

The DC said he has been constantly reviewing the progress in every sector as per the action plan of aspirational districts. “I have directed the officials to implement the action plan so that required improvement could be achieved,” Chaudhary said.

Giridih deputy commissioner, Neha Arora, said she would comment after going through the ranking list.

NITI Aayog, however, asked five bottom districts to pick up the pace and ensure sustained progress in every development sector.

Releasing the second delta ranking in New Delhi, NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant said, “We have constantly endeavoured to ensure transparent, real-time measurement of qualitative development in Aspirational Districts through the use of third-party validated data. This will strengthen the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism on the foundations of evidence-based policy making.”

NITI Aayog’s knowledge partners Tata Trust and BMGF (IDInsight) carried out household surveys in all aspirational districts during the month of June this year covering over one lakh households. Six key development sectors-education, health & nutrition, financial inclusion, agriculture & water resources, basic infrastructure and skill development were assessed in the districts.

Five worst performing districts out of total 111 districts in the country

Districts Ranking

Pakur (Jharkhand) 111

Hailakandi (Assam) 110

Chatra (Jharkhand) 109

Giridih (Jharkhand) 108

Kiphire (Nagaland) 107

WORST/ BEST SECTORAL RANKINGS (JHARKHAND DISTRICTS):

Education: Gumla (3), Pakur (111)

Health & Nutrition: Purbi Singhbhum (107), Godda (108), Hazaribag (109), Pakur (110), Chatra (111)

Agriculture & Water Resources: Chatra (108), Giridih (111)

Basic Infrastructure: Giridih (108), Chatra (109), Pakur (111)

Skill Development: Ramgarh (2), Purbi Singhbhum (107)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 14:51 IST