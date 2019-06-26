Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das cracks whip on co-op housing societies, orders probe into land deals

Chief minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday asked land and revenue department to set up probe against all housing cooperative societies allegedly involved in murky land deals and immediately dissolve New AG Office Employees Cooperative House Construction Society Limited (NAGOECHCSL) at Kadru in Ranchi.

Das also asked the department to lodge FIR against its secretary Kapildeo Giri charged with defrauding people in land deals.

Following the chief minister’s order here , Registrar, Jharkhand Cooperative Societies, issued a letter on Tuesday evening dissolving the management committee of NAGOECHCSL.

The registrar also appointed Sanjeet Kumar, cooperative extension officer, as administrator to look after daily routine works of NAGOECHCSL for next three months.

Das passed the order while hearing people’s complaints during Sidhi Baat programme at chief minister public hearing centre.

The matter relates to a complaint lodged by one Hansraj Jaiswal, a resident of New AG Colony, Ranchi.

Jaiswal, a retired employee of the State Bank of India, knocked the CM’s door for registration of an AG Colony’s land plot which he had purchased from his relative way back in 2003.

During a direct interaction with the chief minister on Tuesday, Jaiswal informed that secretary Giri was playing fraud with him and not cooperating to

get the land registration done. He said, “I have been living in the house constructed on the said land since long back but I don’t have the land registration document, which validates the owner’s legal right over the land.”

He alleged that Giri was an employee of the accountant general’s office and had earned huge assets worth hundreds of crore through land deals linked with NAGOECHCSL.

Jaiswal further informed that he had lodged several complaints with the Registrar, Jharkhand Cooperative Societies, but to no avail.

He urged the chief minister to

set up an inquiry into the matter and take necessary action to get his land registration done.

Top government officials including CM’s principal secretary Sunil Burnwal drew his attention towards many earlier complaints they had come across against Giri.

Taking serious note of the matter, the chief minister ordered an enquiry against all housing cooperative societies and immediate dissolution of the NAGOECHCSL.

He said, “The officers of the cooperative department connive with builders and people like Giri in dubious land deals to cheat people.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:54 IST