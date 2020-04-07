‘Jharkhand doing everything to check pandemic with minimum resources’: CM Soren

ranchi

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 07:03 IST

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren says the pace of Covid-19 testing has been slow in his state because of a delay in procuring testing kits and personal protection equipment (PPE) from the Centre. In an interview with Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, he also spoke about his government’s lockdown exit strategy while underlining that a final call will only be taken after assessing the situation on April 15 when the lockdown ends. Edited excerpts:

Jharkhand has only three Covid-19 cases. Is it because you are not testing enough?

We got the first 5,000 [testing] kits on Friday and that is why our testing has been slow. We have been repeatedly, since March 21, requesting for PPEs from the Centre. There has been an inordinate delay in getting Central help. We are doing everything to contain the pandemic with minimum resources. We are gradually increasing the testing. Jharkhand is a poor and a tribal-dominated state and we are facing a huge shortage of money. The Centre is not helping us with any financial assistance. On top of that, public sector undertakings are not clearing our dues amounting to several thousands of crores. The high court has asked us to specify the measures we have taken to fight the Covid-19. In times like this, it becomes extremely difficult to fight multiple battles.

PM has asked states to come up with their exit strategy before the lockdown ends. What is your plan?

It is difficult to say anything at this moment. Lockdown is a tough measure and equally tough is the exit. We cannot tell the people on April 14 {last day of the lockdown} that everything is fine now and they can resume their normal lives. We have to take appropriate measures to ensure that we do not undo what we have achieved by enforcing the lockdown. Much of our exit strategy depends on number of positive cases and whether we have been able to flatten the curve. We will take a call after evaluating the situation.

Reports suggest number of people have complained about not getting their free rations. What are you doing to improve food distribution among the needy?

We have started CM’s didi kitchens in 4,600 village panchayats and there is a daal bhaat scheme in urban areas to ensure nobody sleeps hungry. Under the daal baat scheme, a person would have a complete meal for ₹5 but now we have made it free. We have made 1,200 CM’s didi kitchens. The target is to feed 5,000 daily. But we have also received complaints. We have deployed flying squads and are trying to check people do not face food shortage. The government has also released two months of free ration to BPL card holders.

Do you fear community spread in Jharkhand?

You will be surprised to know that the people in our state are aware of the pandemic to the extent that they are being extra cautious. In many villages, residents have on their own enforced the lockdown and are not allowing any outsiders into their areas. You will find many such examples in rural areas. The problem may arise in urban areas and that is why we are taking extra precautions there.

How are you helped stranded migrant workers?

We have identified around 150,000 people who have come to Jharkhand since February 15. Out of those, more than 100,000 have been traced and stamped. We have also put in quarantine centres 5,000 people against whom lookout notices had been issued. We have set up control rooms, dedicated 70 phone lines for stranded people and deployed officials for better coordination. We are coordinating with those state governments. I cannot say that we have reached 100% people but our efforts to do so are ongoing.