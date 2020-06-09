e-paper
Jharkhand reports highest single-day spike with 147 Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 1,290

There are 764 active cases in Jharkhand, while 519 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

ranchi Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Seven people have died of Covid-19 -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega
Jharkhand on Monday reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after 147 people tested positive, taking the state’s tally to 1,290, according to a bulletin.

There are 764 active cases in the state, while 519 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

Nearly 5 lakh people from outside have returned to Jharkhand since May 1 and there are 921 migrant workers among the state’s total Covid-19 cases, the bulletin added.

Seven people have died of the disease -- three in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega.

A total of 113 Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

