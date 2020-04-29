e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand reports two more Covid-19 cases, state infection tally goes up to 105

Jharkhand reports two more Covid-19 cases, state infection tally goes up to 105

There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

ranchi Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand
Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand (Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)
         

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Two people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

On Monday, 20 people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report
‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report
Covid cases climb to 31,000, spike puts deaths over 1,000
Covid cases climb to 31,000, spike puts deaths over 1,000
Entry into Faridabad district banned till May 3, barring some exemptions: Report
Entry into Faridabad district banned till May 3, barring some exemptions: Report
Delhi among 15 areas that make up 60% Covid-19 cases
Delhi among 15 areas that make up 60% Covid-19 cases
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use
Covid 19 update: Govt testing strategy focuses on speed
Covid 19 update: Govt testing strategy focuses on speed
Internet speeds fall to lowest in 2 years
Internet speeds fall to lowest in 2 years
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news