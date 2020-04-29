Jharkhand reports two more Covid-19 cases, state infection tally goes up to 105

ranchi

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:56 IST

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Two people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

On Monday, 20 people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand.