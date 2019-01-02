Jharkhand unit BJP ready to utilise PM’s second visit in four months

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharkhand on January 5 in Palamu, during which the PM is scheduled to lay online foundation of reconstruction of Mandal dam project in Latehar district besides other development projects.

The project on North Koel River flowing through Palamu and Garhwa districts in Jharkhand was started in 1972. The project, however, was stopped by the forest department, Bihar, in 1993.

The union cabinet in August 2017 approved a proposal to complete the remaining work of the project.

This is the second visit of the PM to Jharkhand within four months. In September 2018, Modi had launched the ambitious Ayushman Bharat National Health Scheme from Ranchi.

While the party cadre is enthused about the high-profile visit, the state unit has started taking measures to ensure there is enough attendance at the venue, at Daltonganj airstrip ground, for the event. The PM would also address a rally, which is expected to be attended by one lakh plus people.

“General secretary (organization) of the state unit Dharmpal Singh chaired a meeting of top party leaders from Palamu division in Daltonganj on Monday. Task has been assigned to MLAs to pull in crowd from their constituencies. In assembly seats where party does not have MLAs, the member of Parliament from Palamu and Chatra are expected to do the needful,” an office bearer of Jharkhand BJP involved in the process said on Monday.

Though the PM’s visit is a government function, sources said the party leadership is taking all possible measures to ensure a big gathering. The party is taking measures to make adequate preparations to transport party workers and supporters to the venue, owing to the prevailing chilly weather conditions in the region.

“The Lok Sabha elections are round the corner. So such visits are politically important as well. So the party is making all efforts to pull in crowd. Weather is harsh so transportation arrangements are being made. The focus is on bringing people from closer areas as people from far off distance are unlikely to visit in this weather. Since it’s a government function, the government departments are also making their own arrangements,” another BJP leader said.

