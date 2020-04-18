Jharkhand woman tests Covid-19 positive after giving birth, state tally rises to 35

e-paper
With the latest case, the number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand have risen to 35, according to the Union health ministry figures released on Saturday morning. These include two deaths from the disease. One fatality was reported from Ranchi while the other from Bokaro district. Both were senior citizens.

ranchi Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:05 IST
Firefighters sanitize a locality during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi, Saturday. April 18, 2020.
Firefighters sanitize a locality during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi, Saturday. April 18, 2020.(PTI)
         

A woman in Jharkhand who had given birth two days ago at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, an official said. The number of Covid-19 cases in the state have gone up to 35.

The new-born has been admitted to the isolation ward at RIMS hospital in the state capital, according to the Ranchi Administration, reports ANI. The infant’s samples were being sent to test for Covid-19 on Saturday, Dr V Kashyap, RIMS medical superintendent told the news agency.

“The baby is under proper care and all precautions are being taken. A detailed discussion was held by experts and doctors and the baby has been allowed to be fed by the mother, after proper sanitisation. The baby’s sample will be sent for testing today,” Kashyap said.

The Sadar hospital staff that attended to the woman will undergo tests, the administration added.

With the latest case, the number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand have risen to 35, according to the Union health ministry figures released on Saturday morning. These include two deaths from the disease. One fatality was reported from Ranchi while the other from Bokaro district. Both were senior citizens.

Expressing concern over the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Jharkhand high court on Friday observed that a “war like situation” has arisen. The court also wanted to know if the government was well prepared to deal with this situation.

“Whether the government has a road map for this and sufficient man power and resources to handle the situation,” the court asked. It sought a detailed reply from the government by April 24, the next date for hearing.

Defending the government, advocate general Rajiv Ranjan, said that Covid-19 hotspot in Ranchi, Hindpiri, has been sealed with corrugated sheets and all 15 entry and exit points have been blocked.

He added that demands made by the government from the Centre to send masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), testing kits, ventilators and rapid testing kits have not been complied with. The state has only 5,000 testing kits at its disposal, the advocate general said.

(With inputs from ANI)

