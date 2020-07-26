e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Lalu’s swab samples taken for Covid-19 test as precautionary measure

Lalu’s swab samples taken for Covid-19 test as precautionary measure

Lalu Prasad’s Covid-19 test report is expected to come on Sunday.

ranchi Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ranchi
Prasad’s samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a Covid-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said.
Prasad’s samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a Covid-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said.(PTI)
         

The swab samples of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently admitted in a Ranchi hospital, were taken for Covid-19 test on Saturday, a senior doctor of the facility said.

He said that the test report is expected to come on Sunday.

Prasad’s samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a Covid-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In