PM Modi Jharkhand lauds health worker for saving newborn, CM announces Rs 1 lakh reward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated Anganwadi Sahiya Manita Devi from Seraikela-Kharsawan district for saving the life of an infant who the family assumed as born dead in a forest village. Sahiyas are village level health workers in Jharkhand.

The PM was on video conferencing with health workers from various states under Rashtriya Poshan Mah (national nutrition month) 2018 programme on Tuesday when he was informed about the incident.

Later, chief minister Raghubar Das also appreciated Manita’s role and announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for her work.

During the interaction, Manita, Sahiya from Urmal village under Chandil block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, informed the PM that a boy was born in a family in the village on July 27 midnight. The family members were about to go for the cremation as the infant was not crying or breathing and they thought it was dead. Manita rushed to their home and insisted on examining the newborn. After discussion with the family members she was allowed to go ahead.

With the help of Sahiya kit and training experience, she found that the boy was breathing slowly with very weak pulse movement. She cleaned the infant’s nose and mouth that resulted into free breathing. The child started crying and the environment of grief turned into happiness all around.

Appreciating Manita, the PM said that a tribal woman from remote forest area saved a child with the help of her general knowledge and training. He said that Manita was like God for the child and congratulated the child’s family as well.

Manita had brought the said boy at the video conferencing site when the PM discussed about health workers’ challenges and suggestions. He appreciated them for their role in changing villagers’ mindset along with improving their health.

Later in the day, CM Raghubar Das announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to Manita for her service. Das said that she saved an infant with timely treatment. Due to her dedicated service she has become a role model for other health workers.

Das said it was proud moment for Jharkhand as PM acknowledged Manita’s role in saving the child.

The PM was interacting with ASHA (accredited social health activists), ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), and Anganwadi workers and beneficiaries from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Karnatana, Uttar Pradesh along with Jharkhand.

During the interaction, the PM talked about importance of women and child health welfare schemes. He appreciated their role for ensuring healthy women and strengthening the country. While talking about sanitation, vaccination and nutrition schemes, the PM said that due to their service three crore children and 25 lakh pregnant women got vaccination since Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan and Mission Indradhanush were started.

He asked health workers to make the national nutrition mission successful to make the nation free from anaemia.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 15:48 IST