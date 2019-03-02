Rahul Gandhi’s rally to be biggest ever in Jharkhand: RPN Singh

With the party cadre pumped up for the event, the rally of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi on Saturday would be the biggest ever public gathering in Jharkhand, said state unit in-charge RPN Singh on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi’s Saturday address to party workers and sympathisers is his first since November 2014, when he visited the state for addressing election rallies in Jharkhand. The Amethi MP was elevated to the top party post last year, taking over the reins of the grand old party from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and has been touring the country ever since.

Senior Congress leaders from the Centre and the state are leaving no stone unturned for the event, seen as a formal launch of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Party workers were repeatedly demanding a rally of the party president before the election dates are announced. The Saturday rally is being held in the state capital, but party workers from across the state would attend the event. The party workers are enthused, and we’re confident that turnout-wise, this is going to be the biggest rally in the history of the state,” said Singh.

The rally is being held at Morhabadi ground, one of the biggest grounds in the state capital, and turnout at the ground is often factored in for testing the success of any political event.

Besides Singh, the state unit’s co-in-charge and minister in Madhya Pradesh Umesh Singhar, state unit president Ajoy Kumar, and other senior leaders have been stationed in Ranchi for the past few days, overseeing rally preparations.

With the Congress being the biggest partner in the proposed Grand Alliance against the BJP-led NDA for the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders have also invited the top leaders of the alliance partners, including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), and Rashtriya Janata Dal, to attend the rally and put up a united face. However, it is still unclear if the presidents of these parties would attend the rally, or if they would send their representatives.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 14:04 IST