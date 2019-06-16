Woman returns 2 years after husband faced jail for her abduction, murder

In a bizarre incident, a woman returned to her mother’s house after nearly two years in East Singhbhum district on Friday during which her husband faced had to spend three months in jail on charges of abduction and murder following her mother’s complaint.

Mausumi Das from Murathakra under Chakulia police station in the district returned after one year and 10 months after her husband faced jail on her mother’s complaint, police said on Saturday.

“Mausumi Das had fled her husband’s house in 2017 and returned to her mother’s house on Friday. Her husband had to spend three months in jail on a complaint by her mother Seema Das who accused him of abducting and killing her daughter on August 3, 2017. We couldn’t record her statement under section 164 of CrPc in a court today and will try again on Monday. Subsequently, we will take appropriate action,” Tribhuvan Ram, Chakulia PS officer-in-charge (OC), said on Saturday.

The OC had brought mother and daughter to police station where they were interrogated. “She is not telling anything clearly. We had called her husband Biswajit Das too but he said he would think over before saying anything since his wife had fled on her own and had spent almost two years at unknown places,” added Ram.

As per available information, Mausumi had fled from Biswajit’s house leaving him and their five-year-old son Partha Das in July, 2017 after which her mother Seema Das had lodged a complaint against son-in-law of conspiring to abduct and murder her daughter after 19 days of her escape. Police had arrested Biswajit on the basis of the complaint. Biswajit had to spend three months in jail before coming out on bail.

Before leaving her husband home, Mausumi had left a letter accusing her husband of torturing her. She reportedly told the police she went to Kanthi in East Midnapore district in West Bengal where she worked as a house attendant in a family.

She came to Chakulia by bus from Kanthi on Friday. Sources said Biswajit met Mausumi with their son Partha, who is now seven-year-old, at Seema Das’s residence yesterday.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 09:14 IST