XLRI student dies after ‘accidental fall’ on campus in Jamshedpur

A 26-year-old management student of the prestigious XLRI Business School died here on Friday morning, allegedly after falling down while he was walking back to his hostel inside the campus, police said. His parents were on their way to Jamshedpur from Kanpur after being informed by the XLRI management. However, it was not clear how the student could take such a hard fall on the campus that it would result in his death.

As per available information, Shashwat was out for a morning walk, and he fell down on his way back, sustaining grave injuries on his nose and head. “We are extremely sad to inform you about the sudden demise of one of our students, Mr Shashwat Dixit, today morning. He had an accidental fall while walking towards another hostel and was rushed to the hospital. Shashwat was a 2nd year student of Human Resource Management 2017-19. He hails from Kanpur, UP. His parents have been informed and they are on their way to Jamshedpur. We extend our deepest condolence to his family,” said XLRI authorities, in an official statement released later in the day.

“Shashwat fell down while walking back to his hostel inside XLRI premises this morning. He was rushed to Tata Main Hospital immediately where doctors declared him dead. We will send his dead body for post-mortem after his parents reach here,” said Srinivas, Bistupur police station officer-in-charge.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 11:27 IST