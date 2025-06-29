3BHK homes in the spotlight: From reel dreams to real struggles, nearly 48% aspire for 3BHKs, but can only afford 2BHKs

The spotlight is firmly on 3BHK homes, with the upcoming Tamil film 3BHK set to explore the struggles of a middle-class family pursuing the dream of owning a 3BHK house. Slated for release next month, the film follows Prabhu, a schoolboy who returns home to find his house flooded with rainwater. Amidst these challenges, he perseveres in his studies and strives to secure a good job, all to help his father save for their dream home. Despite the ongoing surge in property prices, 3BHK homes remain the preferred choice for most homebuyers. However, affordability issues are starting to push many potential buyers towards 2BHK apartments. (Photo for representational purposes only).(Shutterstock)

A few months ago, a Reddit user shared a personal account of their attempts to buy a 3BHK apartment in Gurgaon, despite having a budget of ₹1.8 crore.

These stories resonate with many, highlighting a harsh reality for urban dwellers: even with a seemingly substantial budget, owning a 3BHK home in India's major cities is becoming increasingly unattainable. They highlight the growing gap between aspirational homebuyers and the skyrocketing property prices in urban areas.

Demand for 3BHKs persists, but affordability drives shift to 2BHKs

Despite the ongoing surge in property prices, 3BHK homes remain the preferred choice for most homebuyers. However, affordability issues are starting to push many potential buyers towards 2BHK apartments. According to real estate experts, this shift is especially noticeable in cities like Mumbai, where rising prices are making it harder for middle-class families to afford larger homes. As a result, the demand for 2BHKs is increasing, offering a more budget-friendly alternative to the coveted 3BHK.

According to Anarock’s data from a survey conducted in H2 2024, 48% of respondents across the top seven cities expressed a preference for 3BHK apartments, while 39% favoured 2BHKs. However, this marks a slight dip from 51% in the previous survey (H1 2024) for 3BHKs, suggesting that rising housing costs are pushing some buyers toward more affordable configurations.

"This dip can be essentially attributed to the growing unaffordability of homes across cities amid escalating residential prices. Many homebuyers who earlier preferred a 3BHK are now considering a 2BHK as it is within their budget range," Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, told HT.com.

The survey, conducted across Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, reflects how shifting financial considerations, particularly in costlier markets, are reshaping buyer choices.

Bigger remains better but at a cost

The strong preference for 3BHKs is a trend that has been growing steadily over the years, rising from 41% in H1 2022 to nearly 51% in H1 2024. This shift is largely attributed to lifestyle changes post-pandemic, such as the adoption of hybrid work models, increased demand for home offices, and the need for additional space for family and leisure.

While the interest in 3BHKs remains strong, we are seeing early signs of affordability stress, experts said. In cities where residential prices are rising sharply, buyers are reconsidering their budgets and opting for 2BHKs, they say.

Mumbai is an exception

Anarock said the majority of prospective buyers in the 7 top cities, except MMR, are looking to buy a 3BHK home.

According to the survey, MMR has the highest preference for 2BHKs, with 40% of respondents preferring it over other BHK configurations, followed by 3BHKs with 36% preference.

"Price is certainly a deterrent for several homebuyers in MMR to buy a 3BHK. The average residential prices here are the highest among all the top 7 cities at ₹17,100 per sq. ft. as of Q2 2025," Puri said.

Moreover, among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad has the highest demand for 3BHKs, with 55% of prospective buyers preferring to buy a 3BHK, followed by Chennai and NCR, where 53% each prefer a 3BHK and 48% in Bengaluru.

In cities like Pune, 47% of buyers prefer 3BHKs, and in Kolkata, 46% of buyers lead the preference.

For 2BHKs, Kolkata leads with 46% preference, followed by Pune with 41% and Mumbai with 40%. Bengaluru homebuyers prefer 34%, Delhi NCR at 36% and Hyderabad at 38%.

Mumbai tops the demand for 1BHKs at 20%, while all other cities show single-digit interest in this configuration.