Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Angel One founder’s son sells luxury flat in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 52.48 cr, nets 87% return in just over 2 years

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Mumbai Real Estate: Vinay Thakkar, son of Angel One founder, sells luxury Andheri West flat in posh Atlantic building at ₹1.4 lakh per sq ft

Angel One founder and chairman Dinesh Thakkar’s son, Vinay Dinesh Thakkar, has sold a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Andheri West for 52.48 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Angel One's Dinesh Thakkar’s son, Vinay Thakkar, has sold a luxury flat in Andheri West for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52.48 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )
Angel One's Dinesh Thakkar’s son, Vinay Thakkar, has sold a luxury flat in Andheri West for 52.48 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

Registered on June 20, 2025, the transaction earned him an 86.7% return in just over two years, with the carpet area priced at approximately 1.4 lakh per sq ft.

Angel One is the country’s leading financial services company.

The transaction took place in the posh Atlantis building and was registered on June 20, 2025. Thakkar had purchased the apartment on the 25th floor in March 2023 for 28.11 crore. The transaction with buyer Manoj Shyam Sundar Khaitan reflects a total return of 86.7% over 2.25 years, translating to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%, Zapkey said.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market

The apartment sprawls a RERA carpet area of 3,891 sq ft, along with a 409 sq ft balcony and four car parking spaces. At a selling price of 52.48 crore, the transaction reflects a carpet rate of approximately 1.4 lakh per sq ft, placing it among the top-tier residential deals in the area, the document accessed by Zapkey showed.

Atlantis, a high-rise luxury development in Andheri West, is known for its premium amenities and proximity to key business districts, making it one of the most sought-after addresses in the Mumbai suburbs.

A list of queries has been sent to Thakkar. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

High returns in Mumbai's luxury real estate

This deal highlights the potential of luxury residential real estate in Mumbai, especially in western suburbs like Andheri, where premium developments continue to attract high-net-worth individuals and seasoned investors.

In 2025, four Bollywood celebs, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Subhash Ghai, sold their Mumbai flats for a combined value of 122 crore.

According to real estate experts, if one were to club the sale value of all the above transactions registered by Bollywood stars, there is a cumulative 118% value appreciation for the four deals after they have invested in them for up to nine years.

While the average appreciation is between 47% and 174%, experts say that individuals need to factor in the expenses related to taxation, recurring expenses while purchasing and selling, and ongoing expenses while remaining invested in it.

According to experts, the suitability of residential property investment depends on individual financial goals. Investing in key areas offers higher potential returns over the mid-to-long-term horizon but depends on several factors, including GST of 5% on under-construction properties and stamp duty and registration charges.

Regarding recurring expenses, one should consider property tax, tax on rental income (if applicable), maintenance costs, and other ongoing costs such as club memberships, depending on the projects, experts say.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Angel One founder’s son sells luxury flat in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 52.48 cr, nets 87% return in just over 2 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On