Angel One founder’s son sells luxury flat in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 52.48 cr, nets 87% return in just over 2 years

Angel One founder and chairman Dinesh Thakkar's son, Vinay Dinesh Thakkar, has sold a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Andheri West for ₹52.48 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Registered on June 20, 2025, the transaction earned him an 86.7% return in just over two years, with the carpet area priced at approximately ₹1.4 lakh per sq ft.

Angel One is the country’s leading financial services company.

The transaction took place in the posh Atlantis building and was registered on June 20, 2025. Thakkar had purchased the apartment on the 25th floor in March 2023 for ₹28.11 crore. The transaction with buyer Manoj Shyam Sundar Khaitan reflects a total return of 86.7% over 2.25 years, translating to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%, Zapkey said.

The apartment sprawls a RERA carpet area of 3,891 sq ft, along with a 409 sq ft balcony and four car parking spaces. At a selling price of ₹52.48 crore, the transaction reflects a carpet rate of approximately ₹1.4 lakh per sq ft, placing it among the top-tier residential deals in the area, the document accessed by Zapkey showed.

Atlantis, a high-rise luxury development in Andheri West, is known for its premium amenities and proximity to key business districts, making it one of the most sought-after addresses in the Mumbai suburbs.

A list of queries has been sent to Thakkar. The story will be updated if a response is received.

High returns in Mumbai's luxury real estate

This deal highlights the potential of luxury residential real estate in Mumbai, especially in western suburbs like Andheri, where premium developments continue to attract high-net-worth individuals and seasoned investors.

In 2025, four Bollywood celebs, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Subhash Ghai, sold their Mumbai flats for a combined value of ₹122 crore.

According to real estate experts, if one were to club the sale value of all the above transactions registered by Bollywood stars, there is a cumulative 118% value appreciation for the four deals after they have invested in them for up to nine years.

While the average appreciation is between 47% and 174%, experts say that individuals need to factor in the expenses related to taxation, recurring expenses while purchasing and selling, and ongoing expenses while remaining invested in it.

According to experts, the suitability of residential property investment depends on individual financial goals. Investing in key areas offers higher potential returns over the mid-to-long-term horizon but depends on several factors, including GST of 5% on under-construction properties and stamp duty and registration charges.

Regarding recurring expenses, one should consider property tax, tax on rental income (if applicable), maintenance costs, and other ongoing costs such as club memberships, depending on the projects, experts say.