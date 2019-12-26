e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Real Estate / Bengaluru becomes Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing office market in Q3: Report

Bengaluru becomes Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing office market in Q3: Report

The CBDs of Connaught Place in National Capital Region (NCR) and Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai were the seventh and 11th fastest-growing prime office markets in the Asia-Pacific region, respectively, with 4.4% and 2% year-on-year rental growth in Q3 2019, as per Knight Frank Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q3 2019.

real-estate Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Office building
Office building(HT File)
         

Bengaluru’s commercial business district (CBD) was the best performing office space market in the Asia Pacific region in the third quarter of calendar year 2019, posting rental growth of 17.6%, according to international property consultant Knight Frank.

The CBDs of Connaught Place in National Capital Region (NCR) and Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai were the seventh and 11th fastest-growing prime office markets in the Asia-Pacific region, respectively, with 4.4% and 2% year-on-year rental growth in Q3 2019, as per Knight Frank Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q3 2019.

“Office markets in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR continue to enjoy healthy rental growth, despite the weaker economic sentiment in 2019, mainly due to the rapid expansion witnessed in IT industry,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

He added: “Multinationals continued to expand robustly, especially in Bengaluru because of availability of the right talent pool and new office assets at comparatively low rents. We expect the trend to continue for these markets as the demand for office space is expected to grow in 2020 as well.”

As far as 2020 is concerned, Knight Frank’s ‘Asia-Pacific Outlook Report 2020’ said that office space rentals are further set to increase in the Central Business Districts (CBDs) of Bengaluru and Mumbai in 2020, while the rental growth in the CBD of National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to remain stable.

The CBD of Bengaluru -- comprising areas such as MG Road, Infantry Road and Residency Road -- is expected to see more supply coming in 2020, while the demand is expected to remain steady as the IT sector continues to expand, said the report.

For the overall Asia-Pacific region, Grade-A office rents are expected to fall 0-3% in the year 2020 compared with a 0.6% rise in the first nine months of 2019 as occupier demand continues to soften, according to the report.

It added that Australia will continue to provide investors with attractive investment propositions, given its higher yields relative to other developed markets. In 2020, Australian commercial and industrial real estate is expected to see another year of double-digit total returns with capital growth accelerating in response to lower interest rates.

tags
top news
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news