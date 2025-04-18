Bengaluru landlords cite ‘stains’ and ‘wear and tear’ as reasons to justify security deposit deductions

Bengaluru’s real estate market prices may be escalating. Still, tenants across the city are sounding the alarm over what many call an ‘unspoken scam’: the arbitrary deduction of security deposits by landlords when tenants vacate their rented homes. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash )

While Bengaluru’s real estate prices continue to rise, tenants across the city are raising concerns over what many describe as an ‘unspoken scam’—the arbitrary deduction of security deposits by landlords at the time of vacating rented homes. Deductions are often made for vague reasons such as ‘wall stains,’ ‘general wear and tear,’ or minor cleaning issues. In many instances, tenants say there are no written agreements specifying these penalties, making the deductions feel arbitrary and non-negotiable.

“This is the biggest scam in Bangalore,” wrote A K Mandhan, an investment advisor, on the social media platform X. “When you leave an apartment, the owner sends you only a fraction of your security deposit, claiming ‘damage’ or something vague—despite no evidence. I’ve lived in maybe 10 apartments, and this illegal retention has happened every single time.”

Mandhan’s experience isn’t an isolated one. Scores of tenants in Bengaluru report similar stories—landlords cutting large sums from security deposits, citing reasons such as ‘wall stains,’ ‘wear and tear,’ or minor cleaning requirements. In many cases, no written agreements outline such penalties, and tenants say the deductions are arbitrary and non-negotiable.

How much do landlords charge as a security deposit in Bengaluru?

In Bengaluru, security deposits typically range from six to 10 months’ rent. For tenants paying ₹40,000 a month, that amounts to anywhere between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹4 lakh. Even a 20% deduction at the time of vacating can result in a significant financial hit, often without formal justification.

Despite growing awareness, tenants in the city continue to face challenges with deposit norms. While six to nine months' rent is generally accepted as standard, many tenants report that landlords demand nearly double that amount, pushing affordability further out of reach.

'Owning a home means taking back control'

For many investors, buying a home isn't just about investment—it is also about reclaiming peace of mind, Redditors say.

"I'm done with bad landlords, annoying roommates, and endless arguments over deposits being withheld for something as minor as a scratch on the wall," said one Reddit user, reflecting on their decision to buy a home. "No more dealing with landlords who ignore repair requests or vanish when something needs fixing. No more compromises on lifestyle, like debates over veg or non-veg food."

For this homeowner, the decision to buy wasn’t just financial but deeply personal. “I did my interiors the way I wanted. I live in a space that works for me, not one I have to adapt to. Every day, I thank myself for having the foresight to buy. Especially now, with rent prices fluctuating wildly.”