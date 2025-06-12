Bengaluru Rains: Here’s how proptech tools help homebuyers assess flood risks before investing in real estate

As flooding becomes a growing concern in rain-hit Bengaluru, homebuyers and investors are treading carefully when it comes to buying property. In response, a group of tech professionals has stepped in with innovative proptech tools to help buyers make smarter investment decisions. As flooding becomes a growing concern in rain-hit Bengaluru, real estate startups are launching proptech tools to help buyers make informed decisions. (Representational photo) (X/@blrcitytraffic)

A few software developers and real estate startups have put together a proprietary web-based platform that goes beyond traditional property listings. The application includes detailed flood-risk data highlighting low-lying zones, natural drainage paths, past flooding history, and proximity to water bodies or drainage bottlenecks. This offers buyers a clear understanding of flood vulnerability in different areas, particularly during heavy rainfall, helping them make more informed decisions before investing in property.

The tools, which are available free of cost, have already started influencing buyer behaviour. While flood-prone areas haven't entirely lost demand, informed buyers are using the data to negotiate better prices or consider alternate locations. Developers, too, are beginning to take notice, with some reportedly using the insights to design better drainage systems or avoid risky parcels of land altogether.

Techies working on open-source platforms to map city's drainage

One such initiative comes from an independent software developer who has built a web application called Blr Water Log that maps Bengaluru’s natural water flow channels. The tool uses the city’s topography to identify areas susceptible to waterlogging. By highlighting low-lying zones and natural drainage paths, the application offers users a clear picture of which areas are more vulnerable to flooding, particularly during heavy rainfall.

Aman Bhargava, developer and designer who designed the platform said, "This tool is built around the topography of Bengaluru. We’ve conducted a comprehensive hydrological analysis to understand the natural flow of water in the city. On the map, deeper blues represent natural water channels, and these are the zones most likely to experience waterlogging."

Bhargava said the team continuously updates the map. For example, immediately after the recent floods in Bengaluru, he added 20 to 30 new points to the city's map, highlighting areas at high risk. "This is all based on how water is actually flowing. If an area lies at the confluence of two natural drains, like Manyata Tech Park, it’s bound to collect water and flood during heavy rains."

Bengaluru startups design map that gives buyers options to simulate different weather conditions

In another instance, a Bengaluru-based real estate startup that operates on a brokerage-free model has taken the concept further.

The company developed proprietary web-based software that not only lists properties for sale but also overlays each listing with detailed flood-risk information. This includes past flooding history and proximity to natural water bodies or drainage bottlenecks, insights that are often missing from traditional property listings.

"Our platform is just six months old, but we added the flood-risk feature only last week, after heavy rains once again caused major waterlogging across the city. The current version of the map doesn’t factor in existing infrastructure like bridges or underpasses. Instead, it’s based purely on the natural topography of Bengaluru and how water flows through the terrain, including groundwater patterns," Tarun Firodiya, CEO, Jumbo said.

The map gives buyers options to simulate different weather conditions, sunny, light rain, or heavy rainfall, so that they can understand how waterlogging could impact specific areas under each scenario, he said.

The platform currently focuses on resale properties, and according to Firodiya, the team is already working on new updates that will incorporate real-time infrastructure changes, for instance, assessing how the construction of a new bridge could alter water flow patterns in the area and potentially affect flood risk.

"Looking ahead, we’re also working on rolling this out in cities like Gurgaon and Noida, where the main concerns are different, like air quality or AQI. We’ll eventually integrate data showing how new infrastructure affects property appreciation in those areas too," he said.

Proptech innovations to aid the real estate sector

Experts in the real estate sector have called it a significant step toward building climate-resilient cities. As flooding becomes a recurring challenge across Indian metros, tools like these could become essential, not just for homebuyers, but for developers, they say.

"First, at the planning stage, there are companies that specialize in groundwater mapping and drainage planning. Second, during the asset management stage, when a building is under construction or already operational, these startups can come in and solve issues if flooding becomes a problem," Aiyappa Somayanda, Chief Business Officer, Brigade REAP.

Launched in 2016, accelerator programs like Brigade REAP mentor early-stage startups in real estate tech.

"At Brigade REAP, we’re currently supporting several such startups. But I think what’s missing and very much needed are startups that help individual homebuyers. If someone’s looking at a home in Sarjapur, for instance, they shouldn’t just know about the project they’re buying into they need a hyperlocal understanding of the entire area," he added.

Experts say 'flooding concerns' on every property buyer's checklist in Bengaluru

Flood risk has become a key concern for investors, say real estate experts. “The first thing buyers want to know today is whether the location is prone to flooding,” said Disha Mohan, a realtor at Coldwell Banker. “In areas near lakes, particularly in Sarjapur and the eastern parts of the city, flooding has become a serious issue. Investors are definitely more cautious and discerning now.”

Frequent waterlogging in high-demand localities like Sarjapur, Marathahalli, and Yemlur has made flood risk a decisive factor in home-buying decisions. Experts say even premium gated communities and luxury villas have been hit by rising water levels during the monsoon, prompting both investors and end-users to reassess where and how they invest in Bengaluru.