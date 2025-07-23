Bengaluru’s techies say they don’t want to buy property near tech hubs as ‘nothing will improve in 100 years’

For years, being close to tech parks was seen as a golden rule in Bengaluru’s real estate market. But that notion is now being questioned by many IT professionals frustrated with the city’s crumbling infrastructure, especially flooding during rains, traffic snarls and water crisis in summers. Amid these challenges, a growing number of savvy homebuyers are shifting focus to older, pre-1991 neighbourhoods that were planned before the IT boom and offer better infrastructure and civic amenities. Frustrated by monsoon flooding and relentless traffic snarls, Bengaluru’s techies are turning to Reddit to voice their concerns. “These areas won’t improve even in 100 years,” one user wrote. (Photo for representational purposes only)(PTI)

"Those areas won't improve even in 100 years," one user wrote on the social media platform Reddit. The concern stems from what many see as the city's failure to build lasting civic infrastructure around its booming IT corridors.

"Roads are congested, water is scarce, and basic amenities like sewage lines, reliable electricity, and garbage collection are often missing or overwhelmed," the user wrote.

Others said that “We don’t even know where we’ll be working five years from now.”

Buying property in outer areas such as Sarjapur, Yelahanka, or Bagalur is increasingly seen as risky due to long, unpredictable commutes. “A two-hour one-way drive isn’t sustainable, especially with kids,” another commenter said.

Instead, a growing number of savvy buyers are turning to older, pre-1991 neighbourhoods, areas planned before the city’s IT boom. Though pricier, these localities are considered safer long-term bets thanks to better infrastructure, public transport access, and proximity to schools, hospitals, and essential services.

The real estate dilemma: Where to settle down?

“We don’t know where we’ll be working five years from now,” one of the Redditors wrote. “Buying in outer areas like Sarjapur, Yelahanka, or Bagalur feels risky with the current traffic. A two-hour one-way commute isn't sustainable, especially with kids.”

For families or those planning children, many in the discussion agreed that schools should take priority over proximity to the office. “We picked a good school first, and then found a house nearby,” one user shared, noting that kids today already endure long commutes and the goal should be to minimize that wherever possible.

Another user pointed out that as careers stabilise post 35 years, school access and family-friendly environments matter far more than being close to work.

“Buy in a central, well-connected, liveable location with future potential,” one Redditor advised. “If your job moves, rent that house out and find a temporary place near your new office. Come back when it’s time to settle down.”

Bengaluru’s infrastructure struggles

Beyond personal choices, buyers acknowledged that the bigger issue is Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure. Water scarcity, poor traffic management, and lack of urban planning continue to make even high-income professionals think twice before buying.

Last summer, parts of Bengaluru saw a major water crisis with several prominent apartment projects not getting a single drop of water for over 30 hours at a stretch.

In Bengaluru, piped water supply is still limited to certain parts of the city. Areas added to city limits in 2007, including tech corridors like Whitefield and Sarjapur, still lack access, relying heavily on borewells and water tankers. With many borewells drying up and tanker rates surging two to three times during shortages, residents face increasing uncertainty.

Some Redditors said they’re opting out of buying property altogether. Renting, they feel, offers more flexibility, especially given the current volatility in the tech sector.

The plot vs apartment choice

Apartments may seem like the easier choice, but several Redditors recommend buying land instead of flats. The logic being plots appreciate faster, carry fewer maintenance headaches, and allow the flexibility to build or sell later.

“Two years ago, if you had invested in a plot in North Bengaluru, it would’ve doubled by now,” one Redditor said. Others warned that once you buy a flat, “you’re stuck with it,” and the yields from renting it out are usually low.