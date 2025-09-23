Blackstone-backed Lumina CloudInfra buys two land parcels measuring 3.8 acres in Mumbai's Chandivali for ₹475 crore

Blackstone-backed data centre developer Lumina CloudInfra Pvt Ltd has acquired two land parcels measuring 3.79 acres in Mumbai's Chandivali area of Andheri East for ₹475 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Blackstone-backed data centre developer Lumina CloudInfra Pvt Ltd has acquired two land parcels for ₹475 crore, according to property registration documents. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The two land deals were registered on September 19, 2025, and rank among the biggest land acquisitions in the Mumbai real estate market this year.

The first parcel, measuring 2.04 acres, was acquired from Prasoon Spaces LLP by Lumina CloudInfra for ₹294 crore. Property registration documents show that the transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹17.64 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The second adjoining parcel, measuring 1.75 acres, was purchased by Lumina CloudInfra from Chawla Brothers LLP for ₹181 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty outgo of ₹10.86 crore along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

Together, the two deals give Lumina CloudInfra control of 3.79 acres in Chandivali's key micro-market. Chandivali has emerged as one of Mumbai’s sought-after hubs for mixed-use and commercial development.

Chandivali’s proximity to the Powai area in Mumbai, which is home to several IT companies, along with the presence of commercial and residential space and easy access to the Western and Eastern Express Highways, has made it a preferred destination for technology-led developments, local brokers said.

An email query sent to Blackstone-backed data centre developer Lumina CloudInfra Pvt Ltd did not receive a response. A response will be updated in the story. The sellers could not be reached for comment.

Similar data centre transactions Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family, in May 2025, sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Ltd, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The deal was registered on May 29, 2025, and involved the sale of two adjoining land parcels spread over 9,664.68 sq m (about 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three buildings with a total built-up area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.

In November 2024, US-headquartered data centre firm Equinix India Pvt Ltd purchased 5,597 sq m (1.38 acres) of land in Mumbai's Chandivali area for ₹155 crore. According to the documents, the land parcel and the building, which has a built-up area of 5,386 sq m, were purchased.

The property's sellers were Overseas Packing Industries Pvt Ltd and Warden Hyforce Pvt Ltd. The transaction was registered on November 21, 2024.