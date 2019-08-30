Buyer-builder conflict: UP RERA brings 11 cases to mutual agreement

real-estate

Sixteen cases of conflict between builders and buyers over flat possession were taken up for hearing during a conciliation meeting of the Uttar Pradesh RERA on Wednesday, and amicable solutions were reached in 11 of them, officials said.

This was the eighth ‘Conciliation Forum Meeting’ of National Capital Region organised by the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), where maximum cases taken up were related to Supertech, they said.

In total, seven cases of Supertech, one each from APV Realty, Gaursons Promoters, Strategic Developers and Mahagun were amicably resolved, RERA said in a statement.

“For three cases of Supertech and one case of Jaiprakash Associates various options were suggested by the conciliator to consider and find a viable solution to resolve the matter,” RERA said.

In one of the cases involving a complaint against Ajnara builders the matter was referred back to the RERA court, according to the statement. “The popularity for the Conciliation Forum is increasing day by day. It’s a forum where homebuyers and developers meet and discuss at length to find amicable solutions for a problem,” NCR Conciliator RD Paliwal said.

The forum has so far received over 600 conciliation requests, RERA said.

The forum had representatives of homebuyers association, CREDAI, promoters/developers and complainants.

