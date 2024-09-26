Bengaluru-based Century Real Estate has sold luxury homes worth ₹450 crore during the pre-launch of phase 1 of its residential project set to come up in the city’s Indiranagar area, the company said in a statement. Century Real Estate sells luxury homes worth ₹ 450 crore during pre-launch of project in Bengaluru(Century Real Estate)

The project - Codename Built Rare - has a total revenue potential of ₹2,200 crore and will be developed in two phases, the statement said. It will comprise 347 high-end residences spread across an 8.5 acre land parcel.

Also Read: Prestige Group targets ₹1,100 crore from new housing project in Bengaluru

“We’re thrilled to welcome the profile of buyers who have bought into it thus far, and are confident that the community of residents here will be a constellation of the stars of Bengaluru’s elite from the corporate and business world…,” said Maninder Chhabra, Director- Sales, Marketing and CRM, Century Real Estate.

Phase 1 under progress

The construction work for phase 1 of the project is ongoing in full swing, the company statement said.

A mix of global and homegrown players such as CPG Corporation, Zachariah Consultants and BL Kashyap & Sons have been roped in for the project, the company statement said.

Also Read: Mumbai watch out! Buyers are now lapping up over ₹10-crore luxury apartments in Bengaluru

“Our unwavering commitment to innovation, design excellence, and partnerships has paved the way for this bright start. We’re just beginning a journey to redefine luxury living in Bengaluru,” said Ravindra Pai, Managing Director of Century Real Estate.

Founded by P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai in 1973, Century Real Estate Holdings Private Limited is an integrated, full-service real estate development company with a land bank of over 3,000 acres.

Also Read: Bengaluru top choice for non-resident Indians eyeing budget and mid-segment homes

The company has a development portfolio of over 20 million square feet, comprising a mix of residential and commercial assets, including office buildings, educational institutions, hotels and integrated townships spread across southern India.