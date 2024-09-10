Century Textiles buys 10-acre land in Mumbai from Nusli Wadia for 1100 crore for real estate development

Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL) has said that it has acquired the ownership rights of approximately 10-acre leasehold land parcel in Worli, Mumbai, from Nusli Wadia for ₹1100 crore and expects ₹14000 crore from the real estate development on the site. Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL) has said that it has acquired the ownership rights of approximately 10-acre leasehold land parcel in Worli, Mumbai, from Nusli Wadia for ₹ 1100 crore (Representational photo)(HT Photo)

With this transaction, the existing leasehold interest of CTIL is merged with the ownership rights, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 10.

This acquisition in the prime location of Worli, Mumbai, will be developed through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Birla Estates Pvt Ltd. Worli as a location is in the forefront of the current bullish trend in luxury real estate.



About the land parcel



This 10-acre land parcel adds an approximate booking value potential of ₹14000 crore to the company. It also paves the way for a gross 30-acre contiguous landholding in this prime area, with an overall booking value potential of approximately ₹28000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Saugata Gupta of Marico and family purchase ₹36.4 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli

This includes Birla Niyaara, the flagship project of Birla Estates, launched a few years ago, which has achieved cumulative sales of over ₹5700 crore since its launch, the company said.

With a 125-year legacy that started as a single-unit textile entity in 1897, Century Textiles and Industries Ltd has transformed into a commercial powerhouse.

Birla Estates Private Limited, a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited is the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group.



Also Read: Mumbai’s luxury housing sales up by 8% in H1 2024; touch ₹12,300 crore: Report



The company is headquartered at Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru and Pune and also has a well- established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai, with around 6 lakh square feet of leasable area. It develops premium residential housing in key markets. It is developing land parcels both through outright purchases as well as asset-light Joint Ventures apart from developing its own land parcels.