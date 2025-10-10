CIDCO puts 30 leasehold plots for auction near Navi Mumbai Airport; eight bungalow plots at a base price of ₹40 crore
The plots are located about 30 to 45 minutes from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct 8, 2025
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:24 AM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning authority for several parts of Navi Mumbai, has put up 30 leasehold plots for auction near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). These include eight bungalow plots in Kharghar, with a combined base price of over ₹40 crore.
Of the 30 plots, eight are reserved for bungalows, and another eight are reserved for residential buildings. Four plots are designated for mixed residential and commercial use, four for commercial use, while the remaining plots are allocated for storage and warehouse purposes.
In a notice issued on September 24, CIDCO announced that it will conduct an e-auction of 30 plots in several nodes of Navi Mumbai.
The notice issued by CIDCO states that the plots will be leased for residential, commercial, bungalow, and service industry purposes, followed by storage and warehouse purposes.