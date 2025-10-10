CIDCO puts 30 leasehold plots for auction near Navi Mumbai Airport; eight bungalow plots at a base price of ₹40 crore

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning authority for several parts of Navi Mumbai, has put up 30 leasehold plots for auction near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). These include eight bungalow plots in Kharghar, with a combined base price of over ₹40 crore. Navi Mumbai International Airport is approximately 35-40 minutes away from the 30 plots that have been put up for auction by CIDCO. (Picture for representational purposes only) (CIDCO )

Of the 30 plots, eight are reserved for bungalows, and another eight are reserved for residential buildings. Four plots are designated for mixed residential and commercial use, four for commercial use, while the remaining plots are allocated for storage and warehouse purposes.

In a notice issued on September 24, CIDCO announced that it will conduct an e-auction of 30 plots in several nodes of Navi Mumbai.

The notice issued by CIDCO states that the plots will be leased for residential, commercial, bungalow, and service industry purposes, followed by storage and warehouse purposes.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai International Airport opening: Here’s a look at affordable housing options for homebuyers under ₹1 crore

Location of the plots The 30 plots are located in various nodes, including Kharghar, Airoli, Nerul, Dronagiri, New Panvel, Kopar Khairane, Sanpada, and Kamalboli.

Also Read: CIDCO accelerates 667-acre Aerocity plan - 5 things to know

Costliest plot A 41,994 sq m plot, with a reservation for both residential and commercial use, is the costliest plot put up for auction by CIDCO at a base reserve price of ₹3.51 lakh per sq m.

The eight bungalow plots are put up for auction at a reserve price of ₹1.25 lakh per square meter, measuring between 400 and 500 square meters in area.

The online e-auction will be conducted on October 16, and the results will be announced on October 17.

The application for the CIDCO plots can be made by the general public on eauction.cidcoindia.com

Proximity of the plots to Navi Mumbai International Airport The plots are located about 30 to 45 minutes from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: Real estate market gears up for take off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on October 8, and commercial operations are expected to begin by December 2025.